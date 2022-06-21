Level up your closet with Sunday Riot, a new boutique that is sure to get heads turning. We spoke with the brains behind the beautiful clothing, Theo, Lola, and Caroline, about some fun new pieces perfect for the summer season.

These three sisters have a passion for fashion and launched their online store only four short months ago. When you look good, you feel good and that’s what the Rossi sisters want to promote with Sunday Riot. They wanted to do something different and that would allow women to feel confident while still comfortable. Their unique style gives women the positive energy to take on their day. They brought two models with them who displayed some of their most popular pieces. Lexi strutted through the studio wearing their long, ribbed, mocha, bodysuit, called The Love of My Life bodysuit. She paired it with a blazer and a cute handbag. It is perfect for on the go and casual or it can be dressed up. The next model, Taylor, was sporting an adorable pair of overalls with a unique pattern. They released a new collection titled “A Barefoot Summer” in hopes of their clothes feeling free and light. They also brought some other pieces to speak about including a beige one piece with fun details in the back, and a linen, collared set.

Shop Sunday Riot at sundayriot.com and use the code GTU for 20% off!

Follow their boutique beginnings on their Instagram and TikTok.