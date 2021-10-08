New children’s book hitting the shelves

Authors, Natalie Jensen and Claudia Gesas, joined us on the show today to inform viewers about their new children’s book that was just released. What a Bona Fide Pair is the first of 8 books of the Grannie Rattle Cakes and One-Half Ron series.

Jensen and Gesas share how the story came to be. They explain how they always had a skeleton decoration they would dress up for Halloween. The story is based on what these skeletons do after Halloween.

The story is about friendship and inclusion that starts on Halloween night. Grannie Rattle Cakes is hosting a Rattle Dance party that night at the bakery. All skeletons are invited! She will meet a little dog skeleton named One-Half Ron. He is missing half his jaw and only has three legs. He is shy and nervous. Grannie asks him to join the Rattle Dance and their friendship begins. When it is time for all skeletons to return to their places, Grannie realizes that One-Half Ron doesn’t have a place to go. She asks him to stay with her and so begins their adventures together. There are 7 more books to come of their adventures outside of Halloween!

The series is available at Frost’s Books, King’s English Bookshop, Weller Book Works, and So Cupcake. Fun fact, if you purchase a book at So Cupcake, you will get a free mini-cupcake!

You can find them on social media and check out their website.