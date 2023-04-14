SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – A new movie called “Chevalier” is out in theaters next Friday, and violinists Rosalie Mackmillans and Melissa Draper joined us to put on a modern day Chevalier performance.

The movie Chevalier is based on an 18th-century French-Caribbean musician Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges who was a violinist and composer in Marie Antoinette’s court. Rosalie and Melissa will be performing at the opening night of Chevalier, and will be playing a 6-page piece of his.

Rosalie and Melissa describe Chevalier’s music as charming and light. Chevalier was compared to Mozart at the time, and many of his pieces have his own flare of surprising notes. Their performance was breathtaking and had amazing high notes.

You can enter a contest to win tickets to see “Chevalier” on the ABC 4 website at abc4.com/contests and see the movie in theaters on April 21st.