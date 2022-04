Author, Aaron N. Hall joined us on GTU Hour 2 today to talk about his bestselling fantasy series, The Wevlian Chronicles. The third book was just released and he gave viewers a sneak peek into what it will be about.

The Wevlian Chronicles is now on sale and Hall has decided to donate 100% of sales made before May 1st to Doctors Without Borders to assist in the Ukrainian Crisis.

Website: www.aaronnhall.com

Instagram and Tiktok: @aaronn.hall