Here to talk about their new book, Author Kate Kelly and Artist Nicole LaRue joined us on the show to share their message about equal rights.

Ordinary Equality is about the journey of the constitution from when it was created to now. The ladies shared their passion for the equal rights movement.

The book officially launches today, Thursday, March 31st. The two will be at The Clubhouse for a book signing. There will be an art show along with several other festivities attendees are sure to love.

For more information on the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sonia-johnson-nicole-larue-and-kate-kelly-ordinary-equality-tickets-265638681447

Instagram: @smallmadegoods

Twitter: @kate_kelly_esq