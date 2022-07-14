Kyle Flanagan shared his book Super Rex Learns to Fly and how a little boy inspired him to write it.

Flanagan said that he wrote his picture book in memory of Rex, a child who passed away from diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a form of aggressive cancer that frequently affects children ages 6-7. The son of Flanagan’s childhood friends, he fought cancer for a year before passing around 12 years ago. Rex loved superheroes and wanted to be one when he grew up. The book, Flanagan said, is about a young boy becoming a superhero and learning to fly.

The book character Rex wants to learn how to fly and finally learns how to at the end said Flanagan. A tribute to Rex and how his story has shaped not only Flanagan’s life but many others, the book is also dedicated to Lucy, another child who passed away from DIPG five years ago.

Sales made from the book will go to various organizations that are dedicated to fighting pediatric brain cancer through research. Flanagan also said that from Thursday through Sunday an anonymous donor will match the donations made via sales of Flanagan’s book, including doubling the amount donated if the book hits 100 sales by Sunday.

Viewers can purchase the book and find more information on it by going to www.superrexbook.com

They can also find Flanagan on Instagram at @flanman and @superrexbook the illustrator can be found at @kodisk