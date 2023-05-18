SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Neurological differences such as autism, ADHD, and dyslexia are suggested through neurodiversity to be natural variations of the brain rather than disorders that need to be cured. The celebration of natural variation in human neurological traits and functioning is so important. Cassidy Duhadway from Purple Sky Counseling joined us on the show to explain more.

This condition is driven by genetic and environmental factors. Neurodiversity first originated from Australian sociologist Judy Singer in the late 1990s. Today, 15%-20% of the world is neurodivergent, translating to roughly 1 to 7 people. Neurodiversity conditions are covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act and offer reasonable accommodations. Click here to learn more about neurodiversity and details regarding resources available for individuals diagnosed with neurodiversity.

Individuals who are misdiagnosed or undiagnosed with neurodivergence are known to struggle to meet the expectations of society. Most importantly, women who are often misdiagnosed, are seen as having an emotional disorder and aren’t aware that their symptoms are due to neurodivergence.

A common question surrounding neurodivergence is what to do if you think you are potentially neurodivergent. The first step would be to get a correct diagnosis, having an accurate answer helps tremendously. With a correct diagnosis, doctors can identify the correct medications, coping skills, and other helpful ideas to help an individual be successful. Once equipped with the correct diagnosis, finding qualified mental health professionals that align with your personality is an important next step.

Purple Sky Counseling is located in Murray, Utah. They are the ideal place for healing and mental health, with an experienced team of mental health specialists.