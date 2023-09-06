Jennie Hales, The Truffle Cottage owner, blows our mind every time we get to chat with her and see her latest creations. The Truffle Cottage creates gourmet novelty and nerdy chocolates for all occasions, and has been at every FanX since the first show 10 years ago!

On average, The Truffle Cottage brings a whopping 300 lbs of chocolate to FanX and other pop culture conventions around the country. In 2020 with the COVID 19 lockdown, Jennie provided experiences like the horcrux hunt for families to experience outside with chocolate frogs as the giveaway at the end. They continue that experience at their storefront in Pleasant Grove.

She tells us she tries to follow FanX fans’ interest and current trends with the chocolates they make, with new flavors such as dulce de leche and pumpkin spice, as well as a new Back To the Future truffle.

With more than 40 different designs of chocolate, there will even be Halloween designs at FanX!

IG @thetrufflecottage and thetrufflecottage.com