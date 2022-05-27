It’s Friday and that means new entertainment for the holiday weekend. Film critic Patrick Beatty stopped by the show to share his thoughts on the options now available.

Dressed ready to fly, Beatty says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the sequel to the 1986 film ‘Top Gun’ may be the biggest blockbuster of the season. Reprising his role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Tom Cruise stars as the titular character. The films have a linear storyline and the sequel picks up where the original ends. “This is just what a blockbuster needs to feel like and what a good legacy sequel can do. It actually pays tribute to the characters [and] it brings the characters that you were hoping for.” said Beatty. Beatty also says it was well worth the wait as production was pushed back and great to see Val Kilmer in the film. Beatty suggests seeing it.

‘Obi-Wan Kanobi’ is available for streaming on Disney+ and comes ten years after ‘Revenge of the Sith.’ Beatty stayed up until 3 a.m. to watch the series and highly recommends seeing it. “I won’t spoil anything, but this is a recommend. Definitely see it even if you weren’t the biggest fan of the prequels, There is some redemption to be had in this.” said Beatty.

“Get your buns ready ‘cause it’s Bob’s Burgers.” said Beatty. The ‘Bob’s Burgers’ franchise released a film called ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ filmed with ample jokes, dancing, and singing. Beatty says this film has a plethora of jokes thrown rapidly throughout the movie, which is the duration of three ‘Bob’s Burgers’ episodes. Beatty, a fan of the show since its premier over a decade ago, recommends this film to fans of the series and advises them to see it.

The highly anticipated season four, volume one premier of ‘Stranger Things’ “This might be the best season next to season one.” said Beatty. Season four has darker and scarier themes with more emotion than previous seasons. There are nostalgic 1980’s themes that pay homage to many 80’s horror film characters. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production was put to a halt for nearly two years which is visible in the main character’s aging. While we remember them as young teenages, the actors who portray these characters are now approaching vicenarian years. Beatty suggests seeing it.

