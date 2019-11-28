Negative feelings on Motherhood

Therapist Reva Cook of The Healing Group tackled a tough topic that can feel taboo to discuss, the negative side of motherhood. She tells us sometimes women feel like they cant admit they don’t always enjoy being a mom.

In an effort to normalize this, Reva tells us it’s okay if you don’t always enjoy motherhood. Many women have thoughts that flash through their minds where they question their decision to have children, or feel that they’re failing at motherhood.

“It’s hard to balance other people’s needs with your own. Other people’s needs aren’t always convenient, or well-timed, so it can really wear on you.”

There are tips and tricks Reva suggests for women who are struggling. With acknowledging your feelings, becoming curious about what triggers them, having outlets, and showing yourself compassion, there are always to work through it.

For more on Reva and The Healing Group, visit thehealinggroup.com/therapists/2018/4/20/reva-cook-lcsw