- Getting your dream job includes nailing that job interview! So while you might have all the skills you need on paper, make sure it translates in person. Public Speaking and Communication Coach Stuart Fedderson joined us this morning to share insider tips for a successful job interview. Fedderson says your resume gets you in the door, but your soft skills get you the job. So what are soft skills? Here are Fedderson’s tips:
- Tip #1: Smile! Did you know that people make a determination of your personality within the first 2-3 seconds of meeting you? Studies show that the first impression sticks in people’s mind long-term and takes a substantial amount of effort to change. Therefore you need to SMILE with energy the second you walk through those doors. Smiling is an emotional contagion which means that if someone smiles at you, it’s very likely that you smile back thus activating your happiness hormones.
- Tip #2: Give Genuine Compliments: If you want your interviewers to remember you, you need to prime them using genuine compliments. Compliments release dopamine, which is the same chemical released when you fall in love, eat a cupcake, or meditate. So think of compliments as cupcakes and start handing them out. Now don’t suck up to your interviews or make it excessive, but identify who holds the most sway in the room beforehand and look for something about that person to compliment. It will go a long way. Bonus: if you can compliment something they have done for the company you are interviewing for so a quick google search on your interviewers will go a long way.
- Tip #3: Use Stories and Examples: Humans love stories! We thrive off of the hero’s journey and love to hear how the hero triumphed. So when you are asked a question during the interview, be sure to answer the question using a compelling story or example. As a bonus, you can bring in some humor into your personal story to stand out.
- Right now Fedderson is giving away a FREE CONVERSATION STARTER KIT to use during your next interview or social event if you sign up for his email list. Just go to his website or any of his social media accounts to sign up! www.feddersonpublicspeaking.com
Need your dream job? You first need to brush up on your soft skills
by: Nicea DeGering
