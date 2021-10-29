Need to know tips for your Halloween costume make-up

Ursula’s (Nicea’s) Halloween make-up artist, Jen Springer, stopped by the GTU Halloween show to talk about her love for make-up, Halloween and Disneyland.

Jen has been doing make-up for over 20 years and was inspired by all the things make-up can do. Not just changing how you look, but also the prosthetics, special effects make-up and the appearance of things that are not there like a broken nose. Some of her make-up looks have taken up to 5 hours.

We also were lucky enough to get Jen’s biggest Halloween make-up tip: water-activated make-up. It is perfect for costumes because water washes the make-up right off, so there is no intense clean-up or scrubbing practice after your party or event is over.

To check out all of Jen’s transformative looks or book her for your makeup needs visit her Instagram.

