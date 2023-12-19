- Spread holiday cheer with an app that can help you check everyone off your Christmas list! Ben Revzin, the co-found of Cheerful, joined us in the studio this morning to spread the word about the free app that does everything but buy the gift for you!
- Here’s how it works:
- You first enter the name, age, gender and interests of the person you want to find a gift for. For interests you can type in literally anything such as “listening to Beyonce”, or “snowboarding” or just “baking”.
- Then select your budget and the occasion so that Cheerful can remind you when it’s time to buy a gift.
- Within a minute it creates a list of 12 gift ideas specifically for your recipient and if the item is available on Amazon, just type the idea and it’ll take you straight to Amazon with your budget automatically set.
- Cheerful uses AI to make finding gifts extremely simple.
- There is no sign-up or account creation required. And again, the app connects you directly to Amazon for easy purchasing. And Cheerful helps users stay within their budget! Users have already been connected to thousands of gifts for events from Christmas to birthdays to Mother’s Day and the app just launched in November!
- For more information please visit: imcheerful.com
- Here’s how it works:
Need the perfect gift for everyone on your list? There’s a free app for that
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now