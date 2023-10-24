Head organizer for the TEDx event, Tony Acosta, joined us today to discuss the event he’s been working on for the last few months. Tony wanted to bring a chapter of TEDx, known for it’s Ideas Worth Sharing, to Utah County. These eighteen minute talks given by locals are meant to uplift and provide inspiration.

Tony choose the theme lift, after hearing many New Years resolutions in 2022, calling for 2023 to be a better year. He wanted to provide those around him with the inspiration to do just that. The speeches are built to leave a lasting impression and tangible take away you can take home and apply.

Come join, Saturday October 28th, noon-4pm, at the experience event center in Provo Utah

Promo code GTU for 25% off tickets https://tedxtimpview.eventbrite.com