NOON-YEARS EVE EVENTS
- NOON-YEARS EVE EVENTS
- Noon Year’s Eve celebration – Celebrate the new year at a more convenient time for little ones (or little ones at heart) at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium! The countdowns will happen at noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday and will include confetti plus a special cheer. Admission to the aquarium is required to gain entrance to this event but families can spend the day checking out their favorite animals before welcoming in 2024
- Noon Year’s Eve in Daybreak
- Families and kids are invited to count down the new year on Saturday from 10:30 to noon at the Daybreak Community Center. Slide down a sledding hill, play some hockey, have a snowball fight and enjoy delicious cookies. Registration required!
- SALT LAKE COUNTY
- Last Hurrah 2023 @ The Gateway:Downtown Salt Lake City’s biggest public party for New Year’s Eve returns to The Gateway with a free event open to the public from 8 p.m. – midnight on Sunday, Dec. 31. Pop-up bars will offer draft beer, wine, hot cocktails and hot chocolate in the main plaza, while Gateway merchants and restaurants will be open late for dining, shopping and other events like “Laser Taylor Swift” at Clark Planetarium (tickets for this are $7) Live entertainment includes buskers throughout the venue, and stage performances by Blindlove and Cardinal Bloom. 400 W. 200 South, atthegateway.com
- Mountain America Expo Center Ball Drop: The south end of the valley swings for the fences with the 6th annual event at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, billing itself as “the largest midnight celebration in Utah.” Admission is available for ages 18 and up, with a 21+ area for drinks, plus free energy drinks for that needed late-night boost. Entertainment comes by way of five different DJs and a festival stage, leading up to the midnight confetti, balloon and light-up ball drop. Food and other concessions will be available throughout the evening. The event runs 8 p.m. – 1 a.m., with tickets ranging from $25 general admission to $50 VIP with special “skip the line” and stage access. Parking is free on site. 9575 S. State St., Sandy, thepartytix.ticketsauce.com
- PROVO
- Interactive movie night – Let it go! Let it go! Say goodbye to 2023 with a movie night on Saturday at the Provo Library. It’s interactive, so be ready to sing your heart out with Anna and Elsa from 2-4 p.m.
- 2024 Disco Countdown – Provo is hosting the ultimate NYE bash on Saturday night! There will be fireworks at 9 p.m. and midnight, a golf simulator, a hypnotist show, line dancing, silent disco, VR, face painting, bingo and more! Tickets required! Head to the Provo Recreation Center starting at 7 p.m. for the fun.
- WEBER COUNTY
- NYE Barn Bash – Torchlight parades, fireworks, live music and a party until midnight at Nordic Valley in Ogden! An all-day or night ticket is required to participate in the festivities, although you don’t need a lift ticket for the torchlight parade. It’ll be a full night of fun starting at 7 p.m.!
- SUMMIT COUNTY
- Deer Valley Torchlight Parade – At dusk in Deer Valley on Saturday, see the mountain lit up during the torchlight parade! Complimentary hot chocolate, cider and cookies will be available to participants of this annual tradition. Be at Deer Valley by 5:30 for the fun that will happen until 7:30 p.m.
- WASHINGTON COUNTY
- Fireworks Display – Washington City is going all out for the New Year with a Fireworks display on Sunday at 10 p.m. The community center will be closed, so head to the softball complex for the celebration.
We hope you tune in to this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a special Friday edition of Good Things Utah!
