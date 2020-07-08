Need instant stress relief? Try this yoga stretch

My love of street art began with participating as an artist in chalk art festivals, but when becoming a mom extinguished my desire to spend 14+ hours sitting on the concrete, my eyes went skyward and were opened to the myriad of stunning local murals. My obsession progressed to dragging my daughters to all kinds of weird locales just to get their picture in front of a brightly colored wall, because the hues made their photos POP! When insomnia kept me up at night, I strolled the city streets via Google Maps, searching for my next brick wall conquest.

At first I hoarded my finds, wishing to scope them out myself before sharing, but as my list of treasured urban art grew, so did my my bursting desire to share - and so this map was born. This is the map I wanted to stumble upon in the infancy of my wall affair, but when it was nowhere to be found, I realized I'd have to create it myself.