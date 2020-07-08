Need instant stress relief? Try this yoga stretch

We are rolling out the yoga mats this morning! If you carry stress in your hips, or your lower back this stretch will provide instant relief. (with or without yoga pants!)
HOW TO:
- RIGHT KNEE BENT AND YOUR LEFT LEG EXTENDED BEHIND YOU. PULL THE RIGHT HEEL IN TOWARD YOUR LEFT HIP, OR KEEP RIGHT LEG BENT AT AN ANGLE IN FRONT OF YOU
- KEEP HIPS SQUARE
- HANDS CAN REST BESIDE YOU ON FLOOR OR HIPS, IN FRONT AND BEND FORWARD/TORSO RESTING ON KNEE
- 5 BREATHS
- REPEAT ON OTHER SIDE
To read this entire article click here: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/yoga-pose-for-stress-relief-juliana-spicoluk-boho-beautiful-47595578