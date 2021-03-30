Need a side hustle? Your zodiac sign might hold the key to success

- On Good Things Utah today – Need a side hustle? Experts say you should look to the stars for ideas. We’ll show you the connection between your zodiac sign and job possibilities – this information might hold your next big career move!
- And Sharon Osbourne is leaving The Talk… but she’s not leaving empty-handed. The former co-host – who exited the CBS daytime talker on Friday after a controversial on-air debate with co-host Sheryl Underwood and accusations of racism behind the scenes – will reportedly walk away from the show with a payout between $5 million and $10 million, a source tells the New York Post. Plus, she’ll be able to speak freely about what really happened from her perspective. We have the latest details on her planned exit.
- Plus, at 51 years old, pop music legend Gwen Stefani looks just as good as she did 20 years ago, and she knows it. There’s always been a public fascination with her youthful look, but it’s been amplified by the release of her new single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”-an exploration of her musical and style evolution. In a recent interview, the singer acknowledged the attention, and although she isn’t personally offended by the comments, she understands that getting older isn’t so easy breezy for everyone. “It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight.” We are sharing Gwen’s beauty secrets on the first hour of GTU this morning. Hope you tune in!