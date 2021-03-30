Need a side hustle? Your zodiac sign might hold the key to success

The Rose Clinic is proud to introduce some comprehensive solutions for women’s intimate health including Labiaplasty, O-shot, and Votiva also known as FormaV.

Many women have excess, often asymmetric skin in their genital area that can make intimate moments awkward and painful. A labiaplasty is a procedure that reduces the size of the labia minora in women who have labia minora that are stretched or asymmetrical. The goal of our Utah labiaplasty is to trim excess skin from the labia minora so that it is more visually appealing and reduces discomfort.