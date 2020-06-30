Need a new hat? We have the shadiest summer styles

- When it comes to picking the perfect hat for summer, there are several styles that stand out during this stay at home summer of 2020:
- Wallaroo UPF 50+ Morgan Fedora
$57.00 AMAZON
- San Diego Hat Company Ultrabraid XL Brim Sun Hat
$44.00 ZAPPOS
This floppy hat is made with an extra-wide brim in a trendy style that includes a cute bow detailing and provides UPF 50 protection. It’s available in black, brown, red and more.
- Simplicity Packable Straw Summer Hat
$16.99 WALMART
This bonnet-style sun hat includes a trendy black bow and would work great for those looking for a fashionable sun protection option. It comes in beige, black, gray and more. Plus, you can’t beat the price and its impressive 4.4-star rating on Walmart’s website.
- Plus, fashion experts share how to safely wash your swimsuit so it doesn’t lose it’s stretch or it’s color. We asked Reagan to demonstrate with one of her summer favorites!