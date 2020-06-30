Need a new hat? We have the shadiest summer styles

  • When it comes to picking the perfect hat for summer, there are several styles that stand out during this stay at home summer of 2020:
  1. Wallaroo UPF 50+ Morgan Fedora
  1. San Diego Hat Company Ultrabraid XL Brim Sun Hat
    This floppy hat is made with an extra-wide brim in a trendy style that includes a cute bow detailing and provides UPF 50 protection. It’s available in black, brown, red and more.
  2. Simplicity Packable Straw Summer Hat
    This bonnet-style sun hat includes a trendy black bow and would work great for those looking for a fashionable sun protection option. It comes in beige, black, gray and more. Plus, you can’t beat the price and its impressive 4.4-star rating on Walmart’s website.
  • Plus, fashion experts share how to safely wash your swimsuit so it doesn’t lose it’s stretch or it’s color. We asked Reagan to demonstrate with one of her summer favorites!
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

