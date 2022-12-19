- There is still time to get the best locally made blankets in time for Christmas! Brian from Blankets by Brian stopped by the show with the coziest last minute gift ideas. And depending on your location here are the shipping deadlines you need to know:
- USPS (most reliable)
- Priority Mail (outside of Utah), December 20th, by 1:00 pm
- Priority Mail (inside Utah), December 22nd, by 1:00 pm
- Priority EXPRESS, December 23, by 1:00 pm
- UPS
- Ground 3 Day, December 20th, by Noon
- 2 Day Air, December 21st, by Noon
- Brian says he and the post office will not fail their Utah clients. HE is planning to keep the front page of www.blanketsbybrian.com updated with shipping deadlines and when they will stop taking orders.
- Brian also just released last minute color additions to his ASPEN collection: Dark Navy and Pink Carnation
- There are also stocking stuffer and gift ideas still available under $50
- Many different scarf sizes
- 60″ standard or 40″ infinity
- Fidget Blankets for stress relief are also available. The blankets are a grounding tool for people with autism, panic attacks, ADHD and ADD
Need a last minute gift idea? We have the coziest locally made blankets
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
Good Things Utah Holiday Gift Guide
