Many of us are probably due for a little trim at this point. And while we can’t wait to get back to the salon and support our local stylists, we just might need to take matters into our own hands for the time being!
Luckily, our friend Matthew Landis brought us a tutorial straight from his Sugarhouse living room today! We learn from the expert how to trim your son and husband’s hair. Resist giving your child a phone or iPad when you sit them down to avoid fidgeting. Gather the proper tools, such as clippers (two sizes if you have them) a spray bottle, and a comb.
Matthew then took us step by step, helping us with the angle to place our clippers, and how to hold the scissors. If you don’t have access to hair-cutting scissors, don’t worry. You can order them on Amazon for $25! Watch and follow along with Matthew’s demo!
Email Matthew any questions you have along the way to Matthew@matthewlandis.com
Need a haircut? Take matters into your own hands!
