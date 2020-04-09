Need a haircut? Take matters into your own hands!

Deena shared five ways she has learned to look at the bright side during isolation.

1- Focus on the new journeyIt's easy to feel disconnected from what grounds or tethers us. This time can feel overwhelming, because we have so much more than we're used to, it's hard to know where to begin to structure your day. Make a conscious effort to find a fascination in your new journey.

2- Find moments of joy in each dayIt can feel as though the things that previously brought us joy have been taken away. Going to the job you loved, meeting friends for diner, family time, classes, events, etc. Now we have to find new moments of joy throughout the day. Seek out something beautiful. Slow down and take your time to notice nature on a walk. Take a photo to document something you saw that took your breath away. Get back in touch with what brought you joy in your childhood. Maybe its a sport, maybe it's drawing. Keep it simple, and get back to your roots.

3- Gratitude JournalingWrite five things you're grateful for each morning. Maybe you'll even find more as you begin to list. You might find that you surprise yourself with how much abundance you have. It will also be quite a keepsake to look back on and remember what you felt during this pandemic.

4- Get creativeMomentum can easily feel lost for the work we were previously doing. Maybe you were building a brand, had a budding or booming business, or you were learning a skill. Now we have to find ways to get creative to keep our skills sharp, and offered to the public in a new way. Maybe that's live streaming, online courses. Take what you have to offer and think outside the box. Get creative with how you connect with people, too. There are plenty of ways to have meaningful virtual connection.

5- Listen to yourselfMaybe all you can handle one day is getting through. Maybe the next you need to put on your makeup, and "real clothes". Listen to whatever you need on any given day to feel your mental and emotional best. Honor where you are in your journey, and give yourself grace. Don't compare to what someone else is doing.

And remember, this too shall pass. Both the good and the bad.