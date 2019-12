It's no surprise that the holidays can be stressful. From the gatherings and events to baking and hosting, it can be hard to find time to breath. Though Dr. Juile Hanks from Wasatch Family Therapy says there are five great ways to manage your stress.

First she says is to examine your "shoulds." You should send Christmas cards. You should bake treats for your neighbors. You should go to the holiday party. Stop the shoulds. Dr. Hanks said to evaluate where that should came from and if you really want to do it.