- On Good Things Utah this morning – Dwayne Wade is sharing his number one parenting tip just in time for back to school. The retired three-time NBA champion was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class along Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Pau Gasol.
- During his speech at the enshrinement ceremony, the father of four became emotional when he thanked his own father, also named Dwyane Tyrone Wade, for being a source of inspiration. “I started this off thanking you, and I want to end it the same way,” Wade, a 13-time NBA All-Star, told his father who sat in the front row at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts. “I owe you a debt of gratitude that I’ll never be able to repay.”
- Like his father, Wade strives to be a great dad and role model. As the parent of four kids, two of whom he shares with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, one who he shares with Aja Metoyer, son Xavier, 9, and his youngest, daughter Kaavia James, 4, who he shares with wife Gabrielle Union, Wade has worked at balancing fatherhood with his busy schedule.
- In an interview with CNBC, Wade, who is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21, says the biggest piece of advice that he’s learned raising five kids is to make sure you’re present for them when they need you the most. “I just try to show up. Whatever that looks like for you (because) all of our lives are different,” Wade tells CNBC Make It. “I have a very hectic and busy life, a very public life and all of these things (I do). But I try to make sure I show up for everybody and my kids. I show up in moments that I know are important to them.”
- However, Wade is well aware that there’s always room for improvement as a dad. “I think I have my good moments (and) I have my not so good moments, like all parents,” he said. Though it’s important to be present for his kids during critical life moments, Wade says showing up at events like graduations, competitions or even fashion shows aren’t always the priority.”I show up by listening sometimes. Just shutting my mouth, taking a drive,” he said. We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
NBA star Dwayne Wade shares his number one parenting tip
by: Nicea DeGering
