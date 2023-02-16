SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) –It’s been 30 years since Salt Lake City hosted the NBA All-Star Game, and the city is buzzing with excitement as the event draws near. Tony Parks, sports announcer, shared some of the exciting events happening during the weekend that will thrill basketball fans of all ages.

Friday marks the beginning of the NBA All-Star Weekend, and one of the first events is the Ruffles Celebrity Game at the Huntsman Center. Fans can expect an evening full of entertainment and charity as the event raises money to fight against cancer. Later that night, Jazz man Walker Kessler will participate in the Rising Stars Challenge at Vivint Arena, showcasing some of the best young talent in the NBA.

Saturday is the perfect day for families to join in on the fun. The Bigger than Basketball Celebrity Game featuring Metta World Peace takes place at West High School. The event offers an affordable way for families to be a part of the All-Star Weekend, with performances by Flava Flav and Korean FX. The event aims to raise awareness about the importance of mental health, and attendees can expect to hear some great messages from Metta World Peace and other guests about chasing your dreams while taking care of your mental health. The event will also feature a red carpet walk, a 3-point shooting contest, a dunk contest, and a celebrity game. Spencer Cox, Abby Cox, and Sean Reyes will be making appearances, and fans can attend the event for free by using the promo code UTAHTV on Eventbrite.com.

Saturday night is all about the Skills Challenge, 3-point contest, and the dunk contest, with the All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Fans can expect to witness some of the most spectacular and impressive feats of athleticism as players compete to show off their skills.

Sunday is the final day of the weekend, but the excitement continues with the NBA G-League Next Up Game at the Huntsman Center. Fans can look forward to seeing former Gatorade Player of the Year and member of the SLC Stars Frank Jackson, former BYU Cougar Erik Mika, and former Utah State Aggie Nemi Queta.

Finally, the NBA All-Star Game is the pinnacle of the weekend, and fans can expect a spectacular game with the best players in the NBA competing against each other.

In addition to all the exciting events, Tony Parks mentioned that the 1993 All-Star game is still widely remembered as the best in history, with John Stockton and Karl Malone named co-MVPs after the game went to double overtime. This year’s game promises to be just as exciting, especially with Jazz player Lauri Markannen as a starter.

Overall, the NBA All-Star Weekend promises to be an exciting and unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. With a mix of high-profile events and budget-friendly options, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Salt Lake City is ready to welcome the basketball world with open arms, and fans can expect to leave with memories that will last a lifetime.