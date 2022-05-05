Amy Watson, certified grief and life coach talks how to make Mother’s Day your own after miscarriage, and comforting a friend who has lost a baby.

Create your unique meaning for the day. Open up to experiencing any emotion. Own your decisions. Plan ahead and always have an exit strategy. Practice radical self-compassion.

When it comes to comfort, something is better than nothing. Don’t overthink it. Acknowledge her motherhood and her baby. Check in on the days after. You don’t have to say the right thing.

