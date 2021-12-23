Navigating life’s big decisions

Ganel-lyn Condie joined Reagan and Nicea on set to discuss ways to cope with the big changes we go through in life. With Reagan making the hard decision to close her chapter at ABC4 and move across the country to South Carolina, she appreciated Ganel-lyn’s advice.
- Even good changes are hard, change is change. So be gentle with yourself.
- Know your why, so you can return to it. It will act as a compass into the unknown.
- Keep some routines that help create some certainty.
- Do extra journaling. You can start seeing what you are feeling.
For more uplifting advice follow Ganel-lyn on Instagram and wish Reagan well on her new adventure.