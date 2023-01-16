SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Laid off employees, it’s a tough pill to swallow. The sudden loss of a job can leave you feeling lost and uncertain about the future. But fear not, as there is always a way to bounce back and thrive after an involuntary exit.

Today, we were joined by Christine Wzorek, the CEO and founder of White Label Advisors, to learn how to navigate this difficult time with grace and resilience. With 23 years of professional experience under her belt, Christine has seen firsthand the cyclical trends that repeat within the Utah workforce. As the tech boom in Utah continues to evolve, many companies are unfortunately conducting layoffs. But, how can we handle the separation with poise and dignity?

Christine suggests that the key to handling a layoff with grace is to maintain a positive relationship with your former colleagues. Thank them for the opportunity to work with them and if you would like to work with them again, let them know. Show your appreciation for the time you spent together, and demonstrate your value through your accomplishments, teamwork, and contributions to the company.

For those who are remaining at the company, Christine advises to continue to demonstrate their value. Show your colleagues and superiors that you are an asset to the team and that you can contribute to the company’s success.

Lastly, Christine encourages all of us to look at the layoff as an opportunity for growth and new beginnings. Learn from the experience and use it as motivation to pursue new opportunities and find your next great adventure.

In the face of adversity, it’s important to remember that we are all capable of bouncing back and thriving. With the right mindset and a bit of determination, we can turn a difficult situation into a stepping stone towards greatness.