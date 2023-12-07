SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — This time of year parents may find themselves worrying if they are creating so called ‘spoiled’ kids. Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld is an Adjunct Professor in Family Studies, a parent expert and mom of 4. She is the founder of “10 Minutes Together” and joined us on the show to share how parents and kids alike can manage the emotions of holiday gifting.

It is crucial to distinguish between the actions and the person, reframing the narrative from labeling a child as entitled or spoiled to recognizing and addressing specific behaviors. By avoiding shame and acknowledging that the child is inherently good, a more generous interpretation of their actions can be fostered. Embracing a mindset that views a child’s challenging behavior as a sign of them struggling or experiencing intense emotions, rather than a reflection of their character, lays the foundation for effective emotional coaching.

Gifting during the holidays often stirs a myriad of emotions, not only for children but also for parents. While children may experience excitement, disappointment, or jealousy, parents may grapple with frustration, disappointment, shame, and embarrassment. The key lies in allowing both parties to feel and navigate these emotions together. Emotion coaching, encompassing the acknowledgment, validation, and permission of feelings, becomes a valuable tool. This involves parents engaging in self-reflection, practicing gratitude, and creating moments of connection during the holiday hustle.

For more insights and resources, visit www.instagram.com/10MinutesTogether.