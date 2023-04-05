SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) She’s back and still a jack of all trades! Our talented, versatile and beautiful executive producer, Jill, shares a unique take on two beloved classic dishes with this show-stopping meal. Navajo Taco Pizzas are the perfect dinnertime dish! Long are the days where you need to make the difficult decision between choosing pizza or tacos. Now you can have both with this easy, affordable and delicious recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 packet (1 ounce) taco seasoning mix
- 1 large pizza dough crust (homemade or store bought. (use this homemade pizza dough recipe here)
- 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
- 3 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese
- 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
- 1/4 cup sliced black olives
- 2 to 3 green onions, sliced
Instructions
- Heat oven to 450 degrees F. Brown ground beef in a large skillet, over medium-high heat. Drain grease. Add taco seasoning to the ground beef according to package directions.
- Meanwhile, place pizza dough on a large (12×17-inch) greased baking sheet or pizza pan. Let dough sit at room temperature for 5 minutes. Press and stretch dough out to fit the pan.
- Place refried beans into a microwavable-safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute. Stir well and then spread beans evenly over the top of pizza crust. Top beans evenly with the cooked ground beef mixture, sprinkle with cheese and then add the tomatoes, and black olives.
- Bake pizza for 16 to 18 minutes, or until crust is golden-brown. Remove pizza from oven and let stand 5 minutes to cool slightly. Sprinkle green onion all over the top. Cut into squares and serve with salsa, sour cream, etc. Enjoy!
- Store any leftovers in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.