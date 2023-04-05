SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) She’s back and still a jack of all trades! Our talented, versatile and beautiful executive producer, Jill, shares a unique take on two beloved classic dishes with this show-stopping meal. Navajo Taco Pizzas are the perfect dinnertime dish! Long are the days where you need to make the difficult decision between choosing pizza or tacos. Now you can have both with this easy, affordable and delicious recipe.

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 packet (1 ounce) taco seasoning mix

1 large pizza dough crust (homemade or store bought. ( use this homemade pizza dough recipe here)

1 can (16 ounces) refried beans

3 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup sliced black olives

2 to 3 green onions, sliced

Instructions