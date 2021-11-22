Nature-inspired gifts for plant lovers

Beuna Tomalino, the owner of Basil & Rose and Horticulturist, is in the studio sharing nature-inspired products that will help you bring the outside in and help you cultivate your indoor space.

Basil & Rose, located at 2110 Orchard Drive in Bountiful offers unique gifts you cannot find anywhere else. These include edible plants, herbs, Utah natives, seeds, edible house plants. She showed a citrus tree in that the focus is to help people grow their own food. When gifting someone a plant, Tomalino mentioned that it is important to get an idea of what that person likes and consider letting them choose the pot they will put it in.

She also sells products to help you have a successful gardening experience. She displayed several books, gardening gloves, earrings, ornaments, lemon vinaigrette, and various other nature-inspired gifts. She added that all the products are Utah-made.

Tomalino also wanted viewers to know that she is a gardening coach and offers gardening advice, books, and classes where local experts and artisans share their area skills and expertise. You can check out Basil & Rose on Black Friday/Small Business Saturday. There will be deals running through Saturday, November 27th.