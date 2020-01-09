In the newest exhibition at the Natural History Museum of Utah, Nature All Around Us, you’ll get up close and personal with the plants and animals that share our communities right here in Utah! It’s a magical world full of immersive environments, hands-on exhibits, and even live animals.

Buzz through an oversized flower patch in costume, explore the nooks and crannies of an urban forest, ride a bike down Southern Utah’s streets, and so much more. Nature All Around Us is enjoyable for any age. Running now through May 25th, you still have time to plan your visit!

The museum is also presenting their fourth annual DinoFest on Saturday, January 25th and Sunday, January 26th from 10 am to 5 pm each day!

For details and more information, Visit the Natural History Museum Utah at 301 Wakara Way in Salt Lake City, or online nhmu.utah.edu