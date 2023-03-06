SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Indira Bayer, Founder and Executive Director of Wines of Illyria, joined us on the show to introduce viewers to the natural wines of Ancient Illyrian Lands.

In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Indira will share her passion for bringing high-quality, naturally produced wines made from native varieties to the US. Her small company is new to the US market, but the wines have been produced in the Balkan Peninsula for thousands of years. The brand’s name is a nod to the Ancient Illyrians, who were led by a woman, Queen Teuta.

One of the varieties that Wines of Illyria offers, Blatina, has a female flower only, which makes it difficult to cultivate. Nonetheless, Indira is committed to bringing these rare varieties to the US and creating jobs for young unemployed people back home.

Check out DABC for a selection of four different varieties of Bosnian wine, or visit the Wines of Illyria website for more information.