SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Jen Lugo, Founder and Formulator of Verefina Skincare products, joined us to help GTU protect and support skin during the summer.

Verefina’s Burn Cream is 100% natural and the perfect overnight relief for sunburns. The burn cream contains virgin coconut oil, lard (rich in vitamin D), vitamin E, and tiare flower. Lard is an important ingredient within the burn cream because it is very similar to our skin’s cellular makeup and pH, resulting in the product being very gentle on the skin, and extremely absorbent, locking in moisture. Lard also evens skin tone and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. The Tiare flower is another essential ingredient in the Burn Cream, the flower is the national flower of Polynesia and is known for being good for wrinkles, scars, rashes, burns, and many other skin conditions.

Verefina also offers After-Sun mist, which is very soothing to the skin after exposure to the sun. The mist contains a combination of hyaluronic acid for fast healing and deep hydration, as well as aloe vera juice, lavender hydrosol, lavender and peppermint essential oils, and vegetable glycerin.

The Aloe and Calendula cream replenishes the skin after sun exposure, this is an incredible option for sensitive and dry skin. Ingredients include aloe leaf juice, sunflower seed oil, apricot kernel oil, vegetable glycerin, and calendula extract.

Verefina’s #1 bestseller is their sea buckthorn facial cream. It is packed with antioxidants and contains the same emulsifier as the Aloe and Calendula cream that protects the microbiome!

Use code GOODTHINGS15 for 15% off your order through the end of the month. Don’t forget to check out their Instagram and website.