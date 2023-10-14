SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – At Passion Flour, the focus is on the quality of ingredients that go into the food. Offering, authentic french recipes, Passion Flour sources only the highest quality ingredients to bring you fresh pastries, coffee, food, and cakes on a daily basis. And by the way, its 100% plant based!

Visit PassionFlourSLC.com for more information.

Stop by in person:

Passion Flour Patisserie

165 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.