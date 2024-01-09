- On Good Things Utah this morning – These National Parks are actually at their best in the winter. All the wonder, none of the crowds!
- America’s national parks were established as places where we can experience its awesome power, often in isolation. Tell that to the summer crowds clogging the trails of Zion, or the campfire troubadours whose open mic-caliber guitar playing echoes off of Joshua Tree’s trippy crags until dawn. The national parks remain America’s Best Idea, and something we all can—and should—enjoy, screaming kids at Old Faithful included. But for those who wish to experience the parks with the same sense of solitude as an antelope, winter can be the best time to go. The trails are clear of obstacles. Campsites might not require a reservation. And, unlike peak season, you’ll feel like you have the place all to yourself. These are the parks that are at their absolute best in the winter.
- Canyonlands National Park, Utah
- Spoiler alert: You’re going to see three of Utah’s Big Five on this list. And to clarify, we’d include every single one of them if we had the space. Even with next-door neighbor Arches and NPS behemoth Zion both showing off Grade A sights when temperatures dip each year, Canyonlands stands out as a banger. The largest yet least-visited national park in the state, Canyonlands’ snow-dusted spires, arches, mesa tops, and sandstone cliffs are made all the better by the fact that crowds clear out almost completely come winter, turning this into a place of spectacular, sweeping solitude. (Just be sure to check for road closures before you head out.)
- Zion National Park, Utah
- In the summertime, Zion is basically Disneyland. It’s crowded. It’s hot. You’re standing in two-hour lines to be able to do the one thing you most want to do that day, and they’re often out of turkey legs. End this madness and go in the wintertime. Just 13% of Zion visitors journey to the park between November and March, and a wintertime desert is one of nature’s most glorious settings. Even better, once you’ve had your fill of the park and its legendary trails, you’ll be able to explore all the surrounding (and vastly overlooked) state parks unencumbered.
- Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah
- Bryce is beautiful at any time of year, but if you’ve never seen those famous spires and tent rocks dusted with snow then you owe it to yourself to do so. The entire park is an embarrassment of riches come wintertime. There’s ice fishing, snowmobiling, and the drier air this time of year makes the desert skies unparalleled for stargazing; you’ll find regularly scheduled astronomy programs including full-moon snowshoe hikes at the newly designated International Dark Sky Park. Nowhere else on Earth will you get as vivid a look at Mars overhead while feeling like you’re standing on the Red Planet.
National parks that are at their best in the winter
by: Nicea DeGering
