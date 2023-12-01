Explore the adventures and programs NAC has to offer at DiscoverNAC.org

PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The National Ability Center (NAC) has a rich history of providing recreational and theraputic services and opportunities to military veterans. Based in Park City, the organization started in 1985 to serve Vietnam Veterans with NAC’s ski program.

Military veterans are about a third of the community that NAC serves each year.

This past November, NAC honored our nation’s service members and celebrated the services the organization provides to the military community with it’s Annual Saltuting Our Heroes luncheon on the NAC campus in Park City. About 300 people attended the annual event.

This year’s Saluting Our Heroes attendees had the pleasure of hearing from keynote speaker CSM (Ret) Bill Thetford, a veteran with over 35 years of Special Operations experience. He served in both the Ranger Regiment and Special Missions Unit, holding virtually every NCO leadership position available, including Command Sergeant Major.

This year’s participant speaker was Marcy Hehnly, a veteran with 15 years of law enforcement

experience both in the U.S. Army and at the Cobb County Police Department.

In addition to the luncheon, the NAC honored military service members ahead of Veterans Day with a week-long Field of Flags display from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15 at Miners Hospital Community Center in Park City.

For more than 38 years, NAC has been committed to serving its non-profit mission, providing a safe, inclusive, and uplifting environment for people with disabilities. NAC provides a place where individuals can practice and develop their individual goals and life-long skills, and cultivate independence and self-advocacy – regardless of their abilities.

NAC welcomes members of the Armed Forces and Veterans from every era to participate in any of its programs. These programs provide recreational, rehabilitative, and therapeutic programs to service members, including ongoing lessons, specialized camps, and more. In most cases, service members are provided access to all National Ability Center recreation and adventure programs at no cost, with scholarships being available for accompanying family members.

Programs:

○ Summer Men’s Retreat

○ Military Family Ski Day

○ Military Family Day Paddlesports

○ Winter Camp Experience

○ Summer Women’s Retreat

○ Military Family Day Challenge Course

○ Summit Challenge Military Cycling Camp

