Nathan Fillion on The Rookie finale

Actor Nathan Fillion joined us via satellite to talk about the season 2 finale of “The Rookie” which airs this Sunday, May 10 at 10:00/9:00c right here on ABC. In part two of the season finale titled, “The Hunt”, Nolan’s discovery goes much deeper than he expected and could put his life and career in jeopardy.

Nathan says the rug is pulled out from his character Nolan in this finale. Wonderful characters who have been friends of Nolan’s will surprise you, and this episode will be a cliffhanger going into season 3. Nathan tells us there is so much that goes into a series the viewers will never know, and the community created behind the scenes is where the magic truly happens.

When asked what his favorite part of working on “The Rookie” is, Nathan tells us he has a smile on his face each day as he drives to work, knowing how special his job is!