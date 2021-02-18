NASA rover set to land on Mars and Utah cities make national headlines

It's throwback Thursday, and we're making a trip into the newest local spot for vintage treasures, The Village Vintage. Setting foot into the shop is a feast for the senses. We loved chatting with the warm and fun owners, Mike Whitney and Tela Christensen about the success of the shop since they opened just last month!

Here, you'll find anything from antique home decor, to vintage clothing, new handmade jewelry, art, and artisan products. The Village Vintage is a mix of over thirty vendors that collect some of the most unique and interesting pieces to make your house feel like home.