Nakia Armstrong’s Gluten-free waffle dessert!

Nakia Armstrong joined us in the kitchen today to share her recipe for Gluten-Free Waffle Dessert! Gluten Free does not have to be boring, and can delicious. Try it out, and find Nakia here.

Cake Waffles
1 Gluten free Chocolate cake mix

2 eggs

1 cup melted butter

1 1/2 cup milk

2 softened cream cheese blocks

1 cup powder sugar

1 Tbsp 

1/2 tsp vanilla extract fresh raspberries raspberry syrup drizzle 

Mix well, the first 4 ingredients.

Measure 1/4 cup of batter on to a heated mini waffle griddle.

Let waffles cool completely.

Mix cream cheese, powdered sugar minus 1 tablespoon, vanilla extract.

Assembly

Drizzle each waffle with syrup

Line edge of two waffles with cream cheese filling

Stack layers

Top with a dollop of filling and fresh raspberries

Dust with Tbsp of powdered sugar

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

