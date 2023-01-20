SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready for an upgraded night out on the town with Nachos Live – a food truck located in Lehi, Utah that serves up fresh and delicious nachos. Created by a brother and sister duo in 2020, William Zuniga and Pavela Zuniga, say that Nachos Live is the ultimate destination for nacho lovers. And now, they’re expanding to a new location in West Jordan!

One of the best things about Nachos Live is that you can choose to dine inside or outside, making it the perfect spot for a family gathering or a fun night out with friends. Plus, with games available and nachos of all sizes, there’s something for everyone. And, with Valentine’s Day coming up, they’re offering a complimentary creampuff with every order, with four delicious flavors to choose from including caramel, strawberry, chocolate, and pineapple.

But Nachos Live isn’t just for casual dining. They also offer catering services, so you can bring the nacho party to your next event, whether it’s a wedding or a birthday party. To learn more, be sure to check out their website and follow them on social media.