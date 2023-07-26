SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Enjoy a scenic bike ride through Park City while also supporting a good cause. NAC stands for National Ability Center and the proceeds from the race all go towards this organization. WIth a goal of raising $100,000, the road ride offers participants a choice of a 16, 25-, 50-, 80- or 100-mile course.

It is Utah’s largest ride of cyclists of all abilities and continues to provide peo9ple of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to experience the thrill and beauty of the Utah Mountains. Registration closes August 24th at 5:00pm and prices start at $55 and all adaptive athletes ride for free. Come and frolic in all of nature’s goodness and do it while supporting others.

For more information and to sign up, visit their website