SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Jeanetta Williams, President NAACP Salt Lake Branch joined us on the show to share about the 105th Life Membership and Freedom Fund Banquet coming up on Friday, October 27th at 6:00 pm at the Little America Hotel.

Speaker, Mary D. Burbank from the University of Utah will be presenting a message and the Albertz Fritz Civil Rights Award will be presented to Dr. William A. Smith, Huntsman Mental Health. Along with our very own George Severson, Director of local programming and Creative Services at ABC4 will be presented with the President’s Award.

For more information visit www.naacp-saltlakebranch.org