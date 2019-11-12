Myths of marriage

“Marriaging” is the term preferred by Richard and Linda Eyre, the parenting and marriage experts. Marriage has a tendency to become static and all effort goes into parenting. Marriaging shows that marriage is a continuous process, just like parenting.

They shared four of their 8 myths about marriage to get rid of here:

The Achievement Myth- Many people believe that achieving goals is harder than improving a relationship. However, the opposite is true, working on relationships takes time and effort that would normally be put into work or side projects.

The Independence Myth- When you get married or begin a relationship, you do not sacrifice your personal independence. Instead you have an inter-dependence with your partner to grow together.

The Perfection Myth- Get rid of the thought that you can or need to “fix” your partner. Spend that time and energy working on yourself instead.

The Myth of Marriage’s Demise- Marriages today are the best they have ever been! They are not destined to fail.

To learn about more myths of marrriaging, check out Richard and Linda’s book, “The 8 Myths of Marriaging.”