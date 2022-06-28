The Utah Primary Election is tomorrow, June 28th. We sat down with former Utah State Representative, Becky Edwards to discuss facts and myths about voting.

Edwards had the hosts play a true or false game highlighting voting. The first statement Edwards asked our hosts was “All registered voters can vote on June 28th.” While it is misleading, this statement is, in fact, false. Only registered republicans are eligible to vote tomorrow in the republican primary. If you wanted to participate in the democratic primary, you needed to request a ballot. However, if both have not happened, you can show up in person tomorrow and vote then. The next question was “You can fill out a family or friends ballot if they are too busy.” Many of us are aware that this statement is false as it is illegal and considered vote tampering. Edwards asks a third question that might be beneficial for the audience to know, “You must vote on every race on your ballot before you can turn it in.” The answer is actually false. There are times when people may not have had a chance to keep up with a certain race, so there is the opportunity to skip that section of the ballad if you do not feel confident in your response. Another question asked “There are 1.8 million registered voters in Utah, on average, 73% of those voters are expected to vote in the June 28th primary tomorrow.” Unfortunately, this answer is also false and only about 40%.

Turn in your ballot today or tomorrow, or show up in person tomorrow to vote.

vote.utah.gov