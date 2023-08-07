SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Salt Lake County Library not only has event perfect for the kiddos, but also for parents. If you are in need of a night out and a fun excuse to dress up, take a look into the library’s Fae Masquerade. It is a free event that provides a unique, gala-style date night experience for adults.

Fae is another word for fairy, and is the theme of the evening. Bring out your costume collection and embrace all things mystical and magical. Think elf, fairy, leprechaun, gnome, pixie, nymph, and goblin attire. Costumes and masks are encouraged.

Activities will include tavern games, live music by the Aaron Ashton Band, dancing instruction, a live owl presentation, and a valiant hero competition.

You won’t even have to pay the troll to enter, but you must register for tickets at thecountylibrary.org/AdultNightOut