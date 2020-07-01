My Thai Asian Cuisine

My Thai owner Dee Benson is beloved by her customers, and chatting with her it’s easy to see why! Customers are loyal here, returning to support Dee and enjoy their favorite Thai again and again for the last thirteen years

Dee showed us how to whip up a fresh and beautiful papaya salad, which can be tailored to the customers preference of spice and heat. The most special part about it, Dee says, is the papaya sauce! A variety of mouth-watering ingredients make up the tasty flavors.

Touring the kitchen, we sample an absolutely delicious Noodle dish that Dee tells us is the favorite, and go-to of our station General Manager, Richard

Visit My Thai at 1425 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115 and on facebook