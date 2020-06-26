My Pie Pizza brings NYC flavor to SLC

Matthew McFarland joined us to fill us in on all things fireworks for celebrating the Fourth of July this year. He tells us we've already paid for them with our taxes, and these are professionally delivered and officially inspected and permitted by a fire agency. Safe distancing from the launch is already established, you can sit back and enjoy the show, without having to worry about liability.

There's no clean up when you choose to purchase legal fireworks, and set them off at home. Please ensure that you are clear on the regulations for permitted use of fireworks, here are a few resources: here, here, and here.