My Pie Pizza brings NYC flavor to SLC

We were so excited to have My Pie Pizza in the kitchen for today’s Save the Faves! We sampled:
My Greek Pie on Cauliflower Crust: Light pizza sauce, garlic, parmesan, feta, spinach, artichokes, roasted red peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, balsamic glaze.
Grandma’s Pie: Garlic and evoo, parmesan, light mozzarella, oregano, marinara sauce, basil.
Angry Bird Pie: Savory bbq sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, all natural buffalo chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle.
Mediterranean Salad: Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, red onions, feta, house balsamic dressing.
Variety of Cookies: Triple Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Reese’s PB Cup Cookie
Garlic Knots : Garlic, evoo, parmesan, side of marinara sauce.
My Pie takes pride in being your neighborhood pizzeria! Their New York authentic pies are built to order using homemade recipes from family archives. The motto is local, fresh, fast! They love to source produce locally; making all dough and sauces fresh daily. Pies cook up in a New York minute!
My Pie Pizza is located at 4655 S. 2300 E. Suite 101, Holladay www.pizzayourway.com
Mon-Thurs, 11 am – 9:30 pm / Fri- Sat, 11 am – 10 pm /Sun – Closed
Online ordering available + DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub