In 2016, Charla Bocchicchio experienced the unthinkable when she lost her only child to Substance Use Disorder. She’s now sharing her story to help others going through the same in her first published book, My New Normal: A Mother’s Story of Love and Loss in the Opioid Epidemic.

Listen to Charla’s beautiful message of a mother’s relationship with a child struggling with addiction, grief, and most importantly, love.

For more on Charla visit charlaactor.com