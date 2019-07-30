My delivery man did what?

- On Good Things Utah today – Utah is mourning the loss of former first lady Norma Bangerter this morning. She passed away at the age of 89 Sunday night. Plus, food delivery apparently has a dark side – a new study says just how many people have tasted your order before it gets to you. And speaking of food, are you eating your apple the wrong way? Reagan tells us why you might need to start with the core. And it’s that time of year again – how much do you spend on back to school items? Most Americans say ALOT. And the song of the summer is now a record breaker! We’ll tell you how many weeks one song has been at the top of the charts.
- And let us help you dance into your Tuesday afternoon with music from local band Small Lake City. Hope you join us for today’s Good Things Utah.