Newsfore Opt-In Form

Mustard Chicken & Pickled Slaw

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Any day that Reagan is cooking for us is a good day! Reagan took a trip to Maine last week where she visited her family friends, Janice and Spencer. The two made both of these delicious, easy and inexpensive recipes that Reagan had to bring back to share with all of us!

Mustard Chicken

Ingredients:

  • Chicken legs
  • French’s mustard
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. On a cookie sheet, lay out chicken thighs, coated with olive oil and salt
  2. Generously cover chicken on both sides with mustard
  3. Broil chicken on one side for 20 minutes
  4. Broil on the other side for 15 to 20 minutes

Pickled Slaw

Ingredients:

  • 1 bag of slaw
  • 1/8 cup pickle juice
  • 3 Tablespoons mayo

Directions:

  1. Mix well

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS