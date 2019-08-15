Mustard Chicken & Pickled Slaw

Any day that Reagan is cooking for us is a good day! Reagan took a trip to Maine last week where she visited her family friends, Janice and Spencer. The two made both of these delicious, easy and inexpensive recipes that Reagan had to bring back to share with all of us!
Mustard Chicken
Ingredients:
- Chicken legs
- French’s mustard
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- On a cookie sheet, lay out chicken thighs, coated with olive oil and salt
- Generously cover chicken on both sides with mustard
- Broil chicken on one side for 20 minutes
- Broil on the other side for 15 to 20 minutes
Pickled Slaw
Ingredients:
- 1 bag of slaw
- 1/8 cup pickle juice
- 3 Tablespoons mayo
Directions:
- Mix well