For Friday Films, ABC4’s very own Val Cameron came to Good Things Utah to talk about what to see for the weekend. There are a plethora of films released and even more to come that Cameron recommends and a little something for everyone.

The first film, ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’, is something Cameron says we don’t need to see in theaters and something to watch when it comes to streaming with the family. The film is filled with a star studded cast like Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais, Michelle Yeoh, George Takei and Mel Brooks, but Cameron says the film is a “big voice, kind of small story” and thought it was a little “boring” and probably not something exciting for children over nine. Cameron gives the film a “C” family friendly film that pairs perfect for a Friday night pizza party at home. You can watch the film in theaters and it’s rated PG.

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is a film that Cameron said “pulled [her] in”. Cameron praised the film and said it was this generation’s ‘The Notebook’. The graphics and cinematography were to her liking, but she did feel like she wanted more at the end. Overall, this film gets a “B” in her book. The film, based on a novel by the same name, is rated PG-13 and playing in theaters.

Netflix released a version of the Jane Austen classic,’Persuasion’, that stars Dakota Johnson. Cameron says the film is a different turn to the classic tale, but very worth watching as she has watched it twice. ‘Persuasion’ is a great couples film, which Cameron watched with her spouse, and is available for streaming on Netflix. The film is rated PG. Cameron rates the movie a “B”.

Cameron ended the segment with her pick of the week, ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’. Leslie Manville plays the titular character who had the dream to get a dress from Dior in Mid-Century Paris. Cameron gives the film an “A” and says its a feel good flick. The film is now playing in theaters and is rated PG.

